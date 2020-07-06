Vicenzaoro Pivots to Three-Day September Summit
Vicenza, Italy—In lieu of its regularly scheduled September jewelry trade show, Vicenzaoro will hold a three-day summit called VOICE.
Standing for Vicenzaoro International Community Event, VOICE, taking place Sept. 12-14 at the Vicenza Expo Centre, will mark a soft return to the trade show schedule.
Organizers from the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) have touted VOICE as a summit focused on sustainability, trends and design, and innovation and technology with a number of scheduled talks and seminars on the subjects.
But it will also be a traditional trade show marketplace with companies presenting their latest collections and meeting with buyers and media.
The organization plans to enact a special set of health and safety guidelines called “Safe Business by IEG.”
Peraboni elaborated, “This protocol provides over 50 guidelines to ensure full compliance with health rules—from the digitalization of tickets and payments, to distance in the catering areas, to the temperature checks at the entrance.”
In May, Italy began reopening after months of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the European Union has begun allowing travelers from other countries to enter its borders, the United States and other coronavirus hotspots currently aren’t on the list.
That could change by mid-September, but Peraboni said he didn’t expect VOICE to attract Americans, noting IEG had created alternative forms of participation.
“We expect participants mainly from Italy and Europe visiting the event on-site,” he said via email.
“There is also optimism for participation from the Middle East. For Americans and Asians there will be direct streaming for events dedicated to sustainability, trends and technological innovation, as well as ‘buyer virtual rooms’ for business meetings…”
Per a press release, IEG expects a full return to its regular trade show programming by the Vicenzaoro January 2021 show.
IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni told National Jeweler “safety measures will certainly be a priority.”
