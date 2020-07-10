IJO Takes its Conference Virtual

National Jeweler

Southport, Conn.—The Independent Jewelers Organization will hold its semi-annual conference virtually after cancelling its in-person events due to the coronavirus.

“Just because we can’t meet in person doesn’t mean we can’t meet at all,” CEO Jeff Roberts said in a press release announcing the event.

The virtual conference will be held via Zoom on July 27 and 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

The speaker line-up is stacked with industry experts, including Andrew Rickard from RDI Diamonds, Ben Smithee from The Smithee Group, Craig MacBean from Ostbye, John Kennedy from the Jewelers Security Alliance, and more.

Shane Decker, president of Ex-Sell-Ence and the Shane Decker Sales Academy, will be the keynote speaker.

“Also included are two moderated panel discussions, and we’re bringing some of the brightest minds directly to our members,” said Conference Planner Jennifer Herold.

Registration for the two-day event is free and open to all IJO members.

For more information about the conference or IJO membership, contact Penny Palmer at 800-624-9252 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



