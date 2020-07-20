WJA Announces Virtual Awards for Excellence Speakers

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association has announced the lineup of speakers for its upcoming virtual Awards for Excellence.Happening July 27 at 7 p.m. EDT, two keynote speakers will talk business transformation, managing change, and purpose, WJA said in a press release.Jim Hemerling comes from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), while Dolly Meese comes from one of its companies, Brighthouse, a global creative consultancy.Hemerling is a senior partner, managing director and fellow at BCG.The author of several books and with interviews in publications like Bloomberg Businessweek, Fortune and Forbes, Hemerling works with clients in the technology, consumer, financial and manufacturing sectors on "transformation" to deliver breakthrough performances.Meese specializes in helping organizations uncover their purpose to grow employees, profits and social impact. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies around the world and coauthored a book with Hemerling. She also contributed to a paper called “The Rewards of an Engaged Female Workforce.”Both keynote speakers boast more than 20 years of experience in their fields.“Jim’s and Dolly’s keynotes will explain how businesses can move confidently into a future that’s rapidly evolving,” WJA President Jennifer Markas said.“As Jim notes, these times require agility and flexibility, but asking employees to constantly adapt can take a toll if company leaders don’t inspire and empower them. Dolly’s presentation will take a deep dive into the importance of underscoring a company’s purpose as a ‘North Star’ to help teams focus on what’s constant amid a sea of change.”The event will also feature sessions on diversity and mentorship, WJA said.Nicole Taylor, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant and director of the international women’s nonprofit Changemaker Chats will be interviewed live on the difference between equality, equity and inclusion, the dimensions of racism and tools for being a better listener.Event sponsors for the virtual Awards for Excellence include the Natural Diamond Council, Boston Consulting Group, Citizen, Forevermark and Jewelers of America.To register for Awards for Excellence, visit the WJA website To become a sponsor, contact WJA’s Markas at