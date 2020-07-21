Melee Cancels Fall 2020 Edition
New York—The organizers of Melee The Show have officially canceled the fall 2020 edition of the event.
Designers Lauren Wolf and Rebecca Overmann founded the Melee jewelry trade show in 2017 as a curated alternative to larger trade shows like NY Now.
The biannual event is usually held in February and August but show organizers had planned to move the latter back to Oct. 19-20 at the High Line Hotel in New York City due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now they’ve announced its cancellation outright.
As of right now, the next time the Melee community will meet is in February 2021.
“We had been hoping that the smaller, more intimate scale of Melee would allow us to press on, but in the interests of everyone’s safety and with continued concerns over travel, we think it’s best to cancel,” show organizers said in an email sent out Friday.
They added in lieu of the in-person trade show, they have organized Melee The Marketplace, a “year-round virtual showroom experience and online wholesale platform.”
The platform will launch the second week of September, with a virtual market week event to fête its debut from Sept. 15 to 17.
Details of the marketplace will be released in the coming weeks.
