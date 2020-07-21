National Jeweler

Melee Cancels Fall 2020 Edition

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Melee The Show is usually held in February and August. This year, the fall edition was initially postponed until October but now has been canceled outright.
New York—The organizers of Melee The Show have officially canceled the fall 2020 edition of the event.

Designers Lauren Wolf and Rebecca Overmann founded the Melee jewelry trade show in 2017 as a curated alternative to larger trade shows like NY Now.

The biannual event is usually held in February and August but show organizers had planned to move the latter back to Oct. 19-20 at the High Line Hotel in New York City due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now they’ve announced its cancellation outright.

As of right now, the next time the Melee community will meet is in February 2021.

“We had been hoping that the smaller, more intimate scale of Melee would allow us to press on, but in the interests of everyone’s safety and with continued concerns over travel, we think it’s best to cancel,” show organizers said in an email sent out Friday.

They added in lieu of the in-person trade show, they have organized Melee The Marketplace, a “year-round virtual showroom experience and online wholesale platform.”

The platform will launch the second week of September, with a virtual market week event to fête its debut from Sept. 15 to 17.

Details of the marketplace will be released in the coming weeks.



TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy