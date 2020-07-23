JFC Takes Rings of Strength Fundraising Event Virtual
New York—Jewelers for Children announced it will hold a digital edition of its Rings of Strength event during the upcoming JCK Virtual show.
The event, which generally includes a 5K walk/run or early morning yoga, was slated to expand this year beyond its normal Las Vegas occasion to include the Centurion jewelry trade show in Phoenix in January, the AGS Conclave in Denver in April, and at the Atlanta Jewelry Show in August.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, JFC was only able to hold the Centurion event before having to change its plans.
Now it will align the digital edition with JCK Virtual from Aug. 11 to 14.
During the four-day event, participants will choose any activity to raise funds—they can run or walk the traditional 5K, ride their bikes any distance they choose, or even mow the lawn, take a morning walk or anything else they might want to do.
The website will even provide the option to connect wearable trackers and smart watches so all activity can be automatically counted towards the goal of 6 million steps over four days.
JFC said there’s no minimum level of activity.
All registered participants will create a fundraising site, through which they will be able to invite friends, family and coworkers to support their efforts by sponsoring their activities.
“Rings of Strength is one of our largest and most popular events,” said JFC board chair Debra Puzio. “While we’re not able to gather together in person this year, we’ll be able to connect through activity wherever we are, doing whatever makes us happy.
The new site allows for all participants to share their activity and progress, including photos, with everyone else. A virtual event also exponentially expands the potential participants as anyone can now join in without having to attend a singular event in one location. With four days in which to participate, the event can fit into everyone’s schedule.”
Those interested in participating can sign up at RingsofStrength.org. All participants will be asked to link their activities during JCK Virtual from Aug. 11 to 14.
Get the Daily News >