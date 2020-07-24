AGS Accepting Applications for Conclave 2021
Las Vegas—The American Gem Society is getting ready for next year’s Conclave event.
The organization is now accepting requests for proposals to present on a variety of topics at Conclave 2021, which will be held from April 26-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Presenters are needed to speak on subjects like gemology, retail innovation, in-store events, sourcing, and more.
AGS is looking specifically for someone to discuss topics relevant to the current situation in the U.S., like crisis management and diversity training.
“Conclave is a continued success because of the diverse and timely range of topics offered. That foundation has helped make it the most trusted source of information on gemology and business in our industry,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of AGS and AGS Laboratories, in a press release announcing the request for speakers.
The event will feature panel discussions, educational sessions, hands-on classes, insider insights, and more.
Applications must be submitted online by Sept. 6 with notification to follow by Nov. 16.
AGS said it will work with presenters that have concerns about the state of travel in April 2021 and be as flexible as possible if changes are necessary.
This year’s Conclave was cancelled alongside a slew of other industry events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual AGS Conclave was held in its place.
For more information, visit the AGS website or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Get the Daily News >