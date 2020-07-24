10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—The word of the week last week was ... virtual.
De Beers sunk an undisclosed amount of money into an e-tailer that lets customers dream up custom designs online, while Jewelers for Children, JCK and the Women’s Jewelry Association released details on the physical events they’ve been forced to take online because of COVID-19.
Also last week, we covered the latest royal wedding with two articles, one of which included a tiara-centric call-to-action.
Read on for more of the top stories published on NationalJeweler.com last week.
1) De Beers Invests in Online ‘Try-and-Buy’ Jewelry Company
De Beers executive Stephen Lussier will be joining the board of Gemist as part of the deal.
2) The British Royals Just Had an Epic Bridal Tiara Moment
Princess Beatrice wore a special tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her socially distanced nuptials.
3) Tiara Faceoff: The British Royals
Which recently wed millennial royal made the most of their “something borrowed”?
4) David Yurman Lays Off Nearly 100 Employees
The jewelry company attributed the job cuts to the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken.
5) Baselworld Is Rising From the Ashes as ‘HourUniverse’
In addition, Watches & Wonders, the former SIHH, is planning to hold a show in Shanghai this fall.
6) Creative Connecting: Selling in a Virtual World
From lighting tips to not saving the best for last, Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams run down the list of what you need to know about selling via online product presentations.
7) Here’s What to Expect at the Virtual JCK Show
A 24-hour show floor, networking sessions, educational talks, a swag shop and more.
8) JFC Takes Rings of Strength Fundraising Event Virtual
It will be held during the digital JCK show in August and let participants raise money through any activity of their choice.
9) WJA Announces Virtual Awards for Excellence Speakers
They include a diversity consultant.
10) Melee Cancels Fall 2020 Edition
Show organizers had initially postponed until October but now will launch an online showroom and wholesale platform in lieu of a physical event.
Get the Daily News >