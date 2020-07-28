The Year the Shows Went Dark

“I think we all have to allow the retailers to work on getting their customers back into stores. Then down the road, we can look at where we’re at with things.”— Howard Hauben, Centurion

Going forward, trade show organizers will implement various practices to keep attendees and exhibitors safe. The Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), for example, launched #SafeBusiness, enabling its shows to be organized in compliance with public health regulations and protocols in Italy.

“There is so much uncertainty right now, and there is no way to speculate on what the coming months will bring; none of us has a crystal ball.”— Gannon Brousseau, Emerald Expositions

Watches & Wonders Geneva pivoted to a digital platform this year after canceling its 2020 event, allowing brands like Piaget (shown here) to share their stories and novelties.

“Whether you were closed for five weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, 10 weeks, whether you got PPP money or not, all of our revenue was seriously impacted. Everyone I know who’s prudent is taking a good hard look at their expenses.” — Holly Wesche, Wesche Jewelers

Jewelry designer Stephen Webster, a longtime Couture exhibitor, says there will always be a need for trade shows in the industry, especially as places to gauge reactions to a new collection. Pictured here is Webster’s “No Regrets Lounge” at last year’s Couture show.

The Select Jewelry Show is planning a show in Dallas from Sept. 13 to 14 and at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut from Nov. 1 to 2.

The Continental Buying Group originally moved its June event in Las Vegas to Sept. 11-13 but since has postponed again to Oct. 6-8 and relocated to Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, though show organizers acknowledge that could change, too.



CBG doesn’t expect to make a final decision on its show until mid-August.