Fabienne Lupo Steps Down as Head of FHH
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Geneva—The Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie has announced that longtime President and CEO Fabienne Lupo is resigning.
Audemars Piguet, Girard-Perregaux and the Richemont Group established FHH in 2005 to promote fine watchmaking worldwide.
Lupo has led the organization since its founding 15 years ago.
A press release from the organization did not indicate where Lupo would go next; she said only that it was “time for (her) to develop new projects.”
Emmanuel Perrin, a member of FHH’s management board, will act as interim president and CEO.
Under Lupo’s leadership, FHH built SIHH, now called Watches & Wonders Geneva, into a top international watch event rivaling Baselworld.
She also guided the federation through the pandemic as it pivoted from the physical event in Switzerland that had to be cancelled to a digital platform for trade and consumers alike.
Lupo also helped FHH develop a partnership with five major luxury watch brands—Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard and Tudor—to create a new watch event to be held in conjunction with Watches & Wonders Geneva.
“I leave the foundation knowing it is sounder than ever before, thanks to the unwavering support of its founders and partner brands,” Lupo said.
FHH currently has 41 watch brand partners.
