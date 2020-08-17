Another Jewelry Show Slated To Take Place This Fall Is Canceled

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Continental Buying Group has canceled its October show in favor of holding a virtual event in September.According to an email sent to retailers last Thursday, CBG polled members about attending an in-person jewelry trade show this fall.CBG’s show originally was set to take place in June in Las Vegas. That show was postponed to September, then delayed again and moved to Oct. 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.Sixty-percent of respondents said they would not feel comfortable attending a show in October, while 30 percent confirmed and 10 percent did not respond.Based on the results, CBG opted to call off the show and instead move forward with an online-only show, scheduled for Sept. 22-25.The buying group said it began working with BlueStar to develop its own online platform for virtual shows months ago.Retailers will have access to the platform prior to the virtual show to review products and schedule appointments, and will have extended access to the platform to schedule meetings for the rest of the year.“We are thrilled about the endless possibilities ownership of this virtual platform will offer to the CBG membership,” the email states.“Nothing will ever take the place of in-person interactions, but with everyone’s health and safety in consideration, we have decided to invest in our own private virtual platform.”Anyone who has questions or comments or would like to participate in a beta test of the virtual platform can contact the CBG office.To RSVP to attend the CBG Virtual Show, email