World Diamond Congress To Be Held Online

Antwerp, Belgium—The World Diamond Congress, the biennial gathering that brings together diamond industry leaders from across the globe, is—like everything else this year—being moved online. 'The 39th World Diamond Congress originally was scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in November.But the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association announced late last week it will be held in a virtual format instead because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, a first for the Congress.“This will be an especially important meeting at a time when the global diamond industry is in crisis due to the pandemic,” said acting WFDB President Yoram Dvash.“This Congress will enable us to discuss all of the critical issues affecting our industry and to hear from the members of the diamond trade worldwide.”IDMA President Ronnie VanderLinden echoed Dvash’s statement, noting the coronavirus crisis has “only heightened the fundamental challenges our industry faces.”The dates for the online World Diamond Congress are Sept. 14 to 15.Both Dvash and VanderLinden said they are “hopeful” attendance will be high because of the convenience of being able to log on from anywhere.