10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, three new virtual events were added to the global jewelry industry’s fall calendar.
Additionally, an appeals court threw out the $21 million judgment against Costco in the long-running Tiffany trademark case—sending it back to a lower court—while the trade said goodbye to Nancy B. & Co. founder Nancy Brewer and welcomed two colorful new collections from Robinson Pelham.
Read on for more of the top jewelry news from last week.
1. Another Jewelry Show Slated to Take Place This Fall Is Canceled
The Continental Buying Group is pivoting from holding a physical jewelry trade show in October to a virtual one in September.
2. Appeals Court Reverses $21M Judgment Against Costco in Tiffany Case
The closely followed trademark case over use of the “Tiffany” name is going back to the district court for a trial by jury.
3. Nancy B. & Co. Founder Nancy Brewer Dies at 78
She was known as a pioneer for women in the jewelry and gem industries.
4. These Colorful Necklaces Are a Summertime Hit
They’re from two new Robinson Pelham jewelry collections that are sure to be popular year-round.
5. Creative Connecting: Make Your Social Media Bio Stand Out
Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams share pro tips for filling out those profiles on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and more.
6. Regine Basha Takes the Helm at NY Jewelry Brand Aaron Basha
She succeeds her father, the company’s namesake, as CEO.
7. World Diamond Congress to Be Held Online
The biennial gathering that brings together IDMA and the WFDB is scheduled for mid-September.
8. Two Senior Jewelry Executives Step Down at Sotheby’s
David Bennett and Daniela Mascetti have presided over important and historical jewelry auctions and written books together during their tenure.
9. India’s GJEPC Is Organizing a Virtual Event for Loose Diamonds
The online buyer and seller meetup is scheduled for Aug. 27 and 28.
10. Here’s How GCAL Is Keeping Employees Safe During COVID-19
The New York City gemstone laboratory has developed a model system for doing business in person during the pandemic.
Additionally, an appeals court threw out the $21 million judgment against Costco in the long-running Tiffany trademark case—sending it back to a lower court—while the trade said goodbye to Nancy B. & Co. founder Nancy Brewer and welcomed two colorful new collections from Robinson Pelham.
Read on for more of the top jewelry news from last week.
1. Another Jewelry Show Slated to Take Place This Fall Is Canceled
The Continental Buying Group is pivoting from holding a physical jewelry trade show in October to a virtual one in September.
2. Appeals Court Reverses $21M Judgment Against Costco in Tiffany Case
The closely followed trademark case over use of the “Tiffany” name is going back to the district court for a trial by jury.
3. Nancy B. & Co. Founder Nancy Brewer Dies at 78
She was known as a pioneer for women in the jewelry and gem industries.
4. These Colorful Necklaces Are a Summertime Hit
They’re from two new Robinson Pelham jewelry collections that are sure to be popular year-round.
5. Creative Connecting: Make Your Social Media Bio Stand Out
Duvall O’Steen and Jen Cullen Williams share pro tips for filling out those profiles on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and more.
6. Regine Basha Takes the Helm at NY Jewelry Brand Aaron Basha
She succeeds her father, the company’s namesake, as CEO.
7. World Diamond Congress to Be Held Online
The biennial gathering that brings together IDMA and the WFDB is scheduled for mid-September.
8. Two Senior Jewelry Executives Step Down at Sotheby’s
David Bennett and Daniela Mascetti have presided over important and historical jewelry auctions and written books together during their tenure.
9. India’s GJEPC Is Organizing a Virtual Event for Loose Diamonds
The online buyer and seller meetup is scheduled for Aug. 27 and 28.
10. Here’s How GCAL Is Keeping Employees Safe During COVID-19
The New York City gemstone laboratory has developed a model system for doing business in person during the pandemic.
Get the Daily News >