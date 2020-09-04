Caryl Capeci Will Keynote WJA’s ‘Jewelry Night In’ This Month
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—In lieu of the Women’s Jewelry Association’s annual organization-wide event, “Jewelry Night Out,” it will host a virtual “Jewelry Night In” this month.
Held online this year due to the pandemic, the gathering will be available to all WJA members from all chapters.
Caryl Capeci, CEO of Chow Tai Fook North America who oversees diamond jewelry brands Hearts On Fire and Memoire, plus Chow Tai Fook specialty collections for the North American market, will be the virtual guest of honor.
She will share her personal leadership journey as well as her keys to success, WJA announced.
Capeci was a 2018 WJA Visionary Award winner and is a member of WJA’s Women’s Executive Leadership Forum.
She is on the boards of Diamonds Do Good, the American Gem Society and Jewelers of America, and is a member of 24 Karat Club of the City of New York.
WJA noted Capeci’s philanthropic contributions at Hearts on Fire, specifically the brand’s support of nonprofit organization Girls Inc., which aims to empower girls and young women through mentorship.
Jewelry Night In will also share plans for future WJA programming and will break out into individual chapter Zoom calls for local networking.
The yearly September networking event is a chance for jewelry and watch industry members to purchase new WJA memberships at a 25 percent discount or renew existing memberships at a 10 percent discount, as September is the organization’s “Member Appreciation Month.”
WJA confirmed to National Jeweler that these offers are still valid for the entire month this year.
“WJA celebrates Jewelry Night In with the tagline: ‘One Night, One Community, One Mission.’ 2020 marks WJA’s 37th year since the founding of our organization. Over this time, we’ve helped thousands of women reach new heights in their careers,” Executive Director Jennifer Markas said.
“Being part of a local chapter connects you to an international organization that gives you the tools and access to succeed professionally, whether through online networking, virtual education, or mentorship. Please join us.”
Jewelry Night In is happening Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. EDT. More information is available online.
