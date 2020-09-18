National Jeweler

AGTA Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association has announced the results of the annual election for its board of directors.

Kimberly Collins of Kimberly Collins Colored Gems was re-elected as a director to the board, while Renata Abrahami of ABC Gems Inc., Rohan Agrawal of Shanu G. Inc., and Shiksha Naheta of Empresa Jewels Inc. were newly elected to the board.

The directors-elect serve three-year terms, taking office in February 2021.

At the same time, Bruce Bridges, Charles Carmona and Hemant Phophaliya will end their terms as board directors.

The following members will continue in their positions.

— Ann Barker
— Robert Bentley
— Ruben Bindra
— John Bradshaw
— Evan Caplan
— Jonathan Gad
— William Heher
— Jeff Mason
— David Nassi
— Jaimeen Shah
— Shekhar Shah

The AGTA board of directors holds elections on a rotating cycle.

The organization said new board members will be introduced at the AGTA membership meeting during the next Tucson GemFair, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 2-7, 2021.



