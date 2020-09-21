Halstead Is Holding a Virtual Conference in 2021, And It’s Free
New York—Bead and findings supplier Halstead will kick off the new year with a slate of free programming geared toward the independent jewelry designer.
The “Jewelry Business Forum” was developed as a response to requests from Halstead customers for “more diverse leadership in the jewelry field as well as more free resources for business development,” the company said.
The online forum provides just that, with more than a dozen speaker sessions scheduled so far for the week of Jan. 18.
Forum attendees must attend a welcome session on Jan. 18 and register for individual half-day speaker sessions to be held each morning.
Each is geared toward entrepreneurship for jewelry artists.
Sessions include: “Tips & Tricks for Selling on Instagram” from Liz Kantner of Stay Gold; “How to Exhibit in Jewelry Week Events” from NYC Jewelry Week’s Bella Neyman; “A Collective Effort: Co-Marketing Through Collaboration” from Sarah Rachel Brown of the Perceived Value Podcast and JV Collective; and “Creating Your Marketing Strategy” from Halstead Marketing and Creative Manager Kelli Greene.
To speak on “Highlighting Diversity,” Angely Martinez, author of the open letter to the jewelry industry from BIPOC Designers, will moderate a panel.
Registration for the event is available now online.
Attendees will receive access to recordings of the sessions they attend within 30 days of the forum.
