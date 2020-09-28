GJEPC Schedules IIJS Virtual Event for October

Mumbai—GJEPC is taking the path many industry bodies have had to during the pandemic—it will take its IIJS show online this fall.

IIJS Virtual, the digital version if its flagship August Premiere show, which was postponed until January 2021, is slated for Oct. 12-16.

The organization said it expects 500 exhibitors and 10,000 buyers to take part.

It will have five dedicated “halls” for gold jewelry, diamond/colored stone jewelry, couture/bridal jewelry, loose diamonds/colored stones/pearls, and silver/fashion jewelry.

The technology utilized will allow exhibitors to have one-on-one-meetings with buyers, with the experience for both parties enhanced through 2D and 3D stalls, a dashboard for buyers and sellers, and a meeting interface for live product showcase.

GJEPC also will conduct Knowledge Seminars during the show.

Entry for all IIJS Virtual visitors will be free.

They will be able to browse through exhibitors’ limited product listing seven days prior to the opening of the show and can add products to a wish list and schedule meetings with exhibitors ahead of time.

“A large and comprehensive virtual jewelry trade fair, IIJS Virtual will be an opportunity for our exhibitors and buyers to connect, talk business and place orders from the comfort of their offices or homes,” GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.

“Although we missed out on the August show, we couldn’t let another opportunity go by. Bolstered by the midstream’s confidence in a pick-up in festive and wedding demand, the council went into high gear to organize IIJS Virtual in record time, to ensure that the IIJS lives up to its earned reputation as the backbone of the Indian industry’s growth.”

For more information, visit GJEPC.org.