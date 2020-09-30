MJSA Expands Expo Online

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—MJSA has launched a virtual extension of its in-person trade show.MJSA Expo Online will showcase jewelry-making supplies via webinars, profile pages and social media streaming.Hosted by Andrea Hill, CEO of Hill Management Group, the free webinars will run from 60 to 90 minutes.Following the live webinar, MJSA will stream a recording via its social media sites.United Precious Metal Refining will host “Refining 101” on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., diving into the basics of the karatage system and assaying, testing methods and more.National Chain Group will present “One-Stop Shopping: Full-Service Contract Manufacturing” on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., highlighting how it controls all aspects of its manufacturing process and more.Then, Gesswein will host “The Latest Laser Technology” on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. to showcase its latest tech capabilities.A list of the scheduled webinars is available on the MJSA Expo Online website To complement the Expo, the organization’s website will feature profile pages for vendors to share more information about the products and services seen in their webinars as well as detailed company descriptions, videos, slideshows, and downloadable materials like spec sheets and catalogs.Each page will outline the vendor’s background and capabilities and have a form to contact the company directly and request an appointment.Registered exhibitors can sign up for a free online profile and webinar package, which creates a profile page dedicated to the company on MJSA’s website and allows it to schedule one webinar.The webinars are free from now until before the 2021 Expo. The package will then cost $2,500.The online presentations are offered in addition to MJSA’s physical trade show, set to take place in March 2021 . Originally scheduled for March of this year, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“With the disruptions and cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure our members have as many opportunities as possible to present their offerings to customers,” MJSA CEO David W. Cochran said in a press release.The virtual aspect will allow manufacturers, designers, trade suppliers and subcontractors to extend the trade show experience throughout the year, he said.To register for a webinar or for more information about MJSA Expo Online, visit the MJSA website , email, or call 1-800-444-MJSA.