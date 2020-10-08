The Gem Awards Is Moving to July Next Year

New York—The Gem Awards is moving next year.

Normally held at the start of the year, the annual red carpet event has been pushed back to July in the hopes that people will be able to gather in large numbers indoors by next summer.

The Gem Awards is scheduled for Friday, July 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street and will kick off a week of jewelry industry events in New York, including Jewelers of America’s National Convention, currently slated for July 18 and July 19.



Randi Udell Alper, the new Gem Awards committee chairNow in its 19th year, the Gem Awards is a black-tie event that honors companies and individuals whose work raises the visibility of fine jewelry and watches.

Chairing the Gem Awards committee is Randi Udell Alper, vice president of London Jewelers. She replaces Chanel’s Olivier Stip, who completed his term earlier this year.

The committee she will lead consists of: Sarin Bachmann, JCK and Luxury—Reed Jewelry Group; David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America; David Bouffard, Signet Jewelers Ltd.; Gannon Brousseau, Emerald Expositions’ Jewelry Group; Tanya Dukes, freelance writer, editor and stylist; Dorit Engel, Chanel; Marion Fasel, The Adventurine; Michelle Graff, National Jeweler; Will Kahn, Will’s Notebook; Matthew Rosenheim, Tiny Jewel Box; and Chairman Emeritus Steven Kaiser of Kaiser Time.

“The Gem Awards committee felt it was important to move the awards to later in 2021 to properly celebrate the incredible talent in the jewelry industry,” Alper said.

“Our industry deserves to celebrate together, and we plan to deliver an event that is in keeping with the high standards that you have come to expect from Gem Awards.”

The committee will begin seeking nominations for the 2021 Gem Awards next month. For more information, visit the Gem Awards website.