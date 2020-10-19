JCK Opens 2021 Industry Fund for Applications
Norwalk, Conn.—JCK has opened submissions for its 2021 JCK Industry Fund and announced the 2020 recipients.
The fund, started in 1997, has awarded more than $7 million towards program grants to benefit the jewelry industry at large.
Its committee chooses recipients based on how their goals align with those of the fund.
These include: improving commerce and the image of the jewelry industry for the consumer, addressing challenges the industry faces, and helping to develop educational content that can have a profound impact on addressing jewelry industry and consumer concerns.
This year, a diversity and inclusivity grant has been added, which JCK said stemmed from an awareness that the industry can and should do more to support inclusion.
The new grant received support from De Beers Group, which helped raise additional funds during the JCK Virtual event this summer.
Organizations that would like to create or enhance existing programs supporting inclusion in the industry can apply for funds.
“In a year with unprecedented challenges, we feel the JCK Industry Fund is more needed than ever. Now is the time to support organizations and industry initiatives that will generate significant impact to our industry’s growth and development,” said Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer at parent company Reed Exhibitions.
“It’s also why we developed a new grant specific to diversity and inclusivity that is dedicated to supporting greater inclusivity within the fine jewelry and watch industries by supporting BIPOC initiatives.”
To apply for the 2021 JCK Industry Fund or the Diversity & Inclusivity Grant, visit its website.
Applications are due Nov. 20.
This year, the Industry Fund gave a total of $409,000, which is over 50 percent more funding than last year, according to JCK.
The 2020 grant recipients are:
--Diamond Empowerment Fund
--International Colored Gemstone Association
--Jewelers of America
--Jewelers Security Alliance
--Jewelers Vigilance Committee
--Mercury Free Mining
--Responsible Jewellery Council
--Women's Jewelry Association
Each organization received its grant money in the first quarter.
