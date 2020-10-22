Diamonds Do Good to Host Virtual Natural Diamond Event

New York—Diamonds Do Good is teaming up with the Young Diamantaire group to hold its second virtual gathering in support of the natural diamond industry.

The theme of the event is understanding current consumer values to sell more natural diamonds.

“This unprecedented period has led to an unprecedented opportunity for natural diamonds,” said Diamonds Do Good President Anna Martin in a press release about the event.

“Today’s consumers are looking for meaningful gifts to express their emotions and need to be educated on the positive impact made throughout the natural diamond pipeline.”

The event will be moderated by Mike Asscher, a member of the Young Diamantaire group and co-president of the Royal Asscher Diamond Company.

Asscher will start the event with an interview with Nathalie Diamantis, president of jewelry in the Americas at Kering and president of its Pomellato brand.

There also will be a conversation about shared experiences between Lisa Bridge, president and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler; Christina Gandia Gambino, CEO of Greenwich St. Jewelers; Fanya Hull, chief financial officer and co-owner of Vardy’s Jewelers; Tonia Leitzel Ulsh, president and COO of Mountz Jewelers; and Ursula and Kealeboga Pule, creative director and founder of Nungu Diamonds.

“The younger generation making their mark in the industry understand the importance of telling these positive stories to educate today’s consumers. We need to encourage everyone to do the same or risk missing a longer-term opportunity,” said Diamonds Do Good president-elect Rebecca Foerster, who is also president of Alrosa USA.

The event will be held Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon EDT.

Though the event is free, donations to support the Young Diamantaire’s “Diamonds Do Good” project at the Renaissance School in the diamond mining town of Messina, South Africa are welcomed.

For more information about the event or to register, visit the Diamonds Do Good website.