The Plumb Club Teams up with FIT on Mentoring Program

New York—The Plumb Club will take a few aspiring jewelry designers under its wings.The organization has partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to create an internship and mentoring program for students enrolled in the college’s Jewelry Design program.In addition to the mentoring and internships, Plumb Club member companies will showcase the students to potential employers via profiles in its publications.It will also hold an annual Plumb Club FIT career day, either live or virtual.The three top-ranking graduating students will be welcomed to The Plumb Club Pavilion at JCK Las Vegas to gain exposure to the jewelry industry and networking opportunities.“The students who attend FIT’s Jewelry Design program represent the future of this industry,” said Plumb Club President Michael Lerche in a press release announcing the program.“As career preparation is central to an FIT education, we are thrilled to now offer students this unique opportunity for experiential learning with The Plumb Club’s member companies,” said Michael Coan, assistant professor of jewelry design at FIT.The program was created by Coan and Michael O’Connor, marketing director for The Plumb Club and former FIT alumnus. It began with the fall 2020 semester at FIT.