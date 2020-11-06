National Jeweler

JVC Co-Hosting Webinar on How Not To Get Sued

By Michelle Graff
New York—The Jewelers Vigilance Committee is teaming up with an employment law firm to host a webinar on avoiding employment lawsuits in these unprecedented times.

The session is scheduled to take place via Zoom on Nov. 17.

Attorneys from the JVC will co-host with lawyers from Greenwald Doherty LLP, a boutique labor and employment law firm with offices in six states.

The presentation will cover a number of key issues employers are facing today that could lead to lawsuits.

Topics to be covered include:
— Accommodating employees with disabilities;
— What to consider when terminating, laying off or furloughing employees;
— Safety-related matters pertaining to COVID-19; and
— Harassment, discrimination and retaliation concerns.

In addition, the speakers will discuss special wage and hour considerations related to remote work and leave-related issues.

The “Common Employee Lawsuits and How To Avoid Them” webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Register at this Zoom link.



