JVC Co-Hosting Webinar on How Not To Get Sued

New York—The Jewelers Vigilance Committee is teaming up with an employment law firm to host a webinar on avoiding employment lawsuits in these unprecedented times.The session is scheduled to take place via Zoom on Nov. 17.Attorneys from the JVC will co-host with lawyers from Greenwald Doherty LLP , a boutique labor and employment law firm with offices in six states.The presentation will cover a number of key issues employers are facing today that could lead to lawsuits.Topics to be covered include:— Accommodating employees with disabilities;— What to consider when terminating, laying off or furloughing employees;— Safety-related matters pertaining to COVID-19; and— Harassment, discrimination and retaliation concerns.In addition, the speakers will discuss special wage and hour considerations related to remote work and leave-related issues.The “Common Employee Lawsuits and How To Avoid Them” webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. EDT.Register at this Zoom link