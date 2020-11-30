Continental Buying Group to Hold Second Virtual Event This January

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Continental Buying Group is gearing up for its second virtual event.The upcoming CBG Virtual Event is scheduled for Jan. 19 to 22.Show hours will be adapted and extended to accommodate the varying time zones of suppliers and retailers.The group held its first online event in September after cancelling its in-person jewelry trade show set for October.The buying group began working with BlueStar earlier this year to develop its own online platform for virtual shows, which it began using for the fall event.The CBG platform gives retailers access to the virtual show as well as an opportunity to review products and schedule appointments.Michael Jaffee of Harold Jaffee Jewelers in Toledo, Ohio said the platform provided a safe environment to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.“The vendors we met with were extremely impressed. By meeting with us through the platform there were no distractions, and they had our undivided attention,” Jaffee said in a press release.Retailers also have extended access to the platform to schedule meetings for the rest of the year.“Nothing will ever take the place of in-person interactions, but with everyone’s health and safety in consideration, we have decided to invest in our own private virtual platform,” CBG COO Joe Murphy said in a press release announcing the event.The deadline to register for the event is Dec. 18.For more information, contact CBG by email ator by phone at 305-868-9004.