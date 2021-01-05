JSA Announces 2021 Award Recipients
New York—January is typically a big awards month for the jewelry industry, and JSA intends to keep it that way.
The Jewelers Security Alliance announced its annual awards will be presented at a virtual Zoom event on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. EST.
JSA President John Kennedy said, “While JSA is sad that we cannot present these awards in person as we usually do at our annual January luncheon in New York, we are pleased to invite all JSA’s members, friends and supporters to be with us virtually for the awards ceremony, and a presentation on ‘The State of Crime in the Jewelry Industry; 2021.’”
At the virtual ceremony on Wednesday, FBI Special Agent Ivan Romo and Los Angeles Police Department Detective Dennis Bopp will receive the 22nd Annual James B. White Award to Law Enforcement.
According to JSA, Romo and Bopp serve on the L.A.-based FBI Major Theft Task Force. They’ve conducted investigations on South American theft gangs and Chilean burglary gangs that have targeted jewelers.
Joe Barnard, director of stores for Bernie Robbins Jewelers, which has locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is the recipient of the 16th Annual Industry Service Award.
Barnard is host of a crime prevention network that helps fellow jewelers by sharing information on crime and suspects. JSA said Barnard provides insight on jewelry retail to the alliance.
To register for the awards and presentation on crime in 2021, register on Zoom.
