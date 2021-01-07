AGA Opens Registration for 2021 Virtual Conference

San Diego—The Accredited Gemologists Association has opened registration for its virtual conference next month.

Following the news it would postpone its 2021 Bonanno Award, the AGA said it would also take its annual Tucson conference digital given the ongoing pandemic.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17, with four gemological sessions over two days, each day running from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST.

The first day, Tuesday, Feb. 16, will feature sessions from Wim Vertriest and Dr. Tao Hsu sharing first-hand accounts of attending Myanmar’s annual trading emporium for gems, and Jon Philips with a global update on the diamond marketplace.

The following day will have Billie Hughes presenting results of experimental heat treatments of corundum and Dr. Peter Lyckberg providing insight into gem pegmatites and their related gemology.

Anyone who is interested can now register for the event, either for both days ($50) or single-day sessions ($35 each).

The AGA said it will provide access to recorded presentations to members who have registered and paid in advance.

“We are excited to host the 2021 AGA Virtual Conference with a slate of international presenters who will deliver the top-notch gemological education experience that our members and the industry have come to expect from AGA conferences,” said Dr. Ciğdem Lüle, AGA Conference Committee co-chair.

“Until we can meet again, AGA remains committed to providing educational opportunities to our members and gem enthusiasts who share our passion for everything gemology. We sincerely hope you will join us and bring a friend.”