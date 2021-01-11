92Y Opens New Virtual Exhibition, ‘Uncut Gems’
New York—The 92nd Street Y has unveiled the second virtual exhibition in its Works In Progress series.
Works in Progress pairs curators with visual artists to create virtual exhibitions.
The newest event, “Uncut Gems,” has been put together by the Netherlands-based jewelry magazine and platform Current Obsession.
It is free to view online and features eight international artists that are also part of Current Obsession’s “Gem Z,” a talent development program launched early last year.
Exhibition Curator and Gem Z participant Joannette van der Veer said: “Meet the Gem Zs: a group of eight talented, young makers and kindred spirits on a collective journey through the contemporary jewelry cosmos. Gem Z is a year-long talent accelerator program that offers a group of talented makers from the field of jewelry the chance to (un)learn, explore, and develop their voices and practices collectively. The main goal of the Gem Z program is to foster relationships between young creatives, cultural institutions, and the industry.”
The eight works featured in Uncut Gems are as follows.
--“Alien Baby + Pod” by Danielle Karlikoff, based in Australia;
--“Wayfinders: Shapeshifter” by Simon Marsiglia in collaboration with Elizaveta Federmesser and Michelle Parrott, all of whom are based in the Netherlands;
--“1% British Ring and Genome Rope Chain” by Siobhan Wallace, based in Britain;
--“Self Portrait” by Loki Dolor, based in France;
--“The Houses on the Hill” by Rawmisky, based in the U.S.;
--“Elm to Ash” by Emmie Ray Hubbard, based in Britain;
--“Warped_v1.0.2” by Dovilė Bernadišiūtė, based in Sweden, in collaboration with Lee A. Kuczewski, based in the U.S.; and
--“Nude Jade Pierced - Nude Cuboid” by Hansel Tai, based in Estonia.
All proceeds of any art for sale will go directly to the artist.
“With Uncut Gems, I am excited to help amplify the Gem Z initiative, which is creating a global network of cutting-edge jewelry artists,” said Jonathan Wahl, director of 92Y’s Jewelry Center. “This creates a virtual conversation that parallels what their parent organization, Current Obsession, has done in the physical realm.”
Complementing the art in the exhibition are two interactive events: a virtual conversation with Current Obsession about Gem Z on Jan. 26 and a hands-on art-making experience with Gem Z member Danielle Karlikoff on Feb. 10.
For more information, visit 92Y.org.
