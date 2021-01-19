AGS Reschedules 2021 Conclave for September

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Las Vegas—The American Gem Society has released its schedule of events for the year, including the dates and location for Conclave and details on a new digital event.AGS said it has rescheduled Conclave for Sept. 12-14 in Dallas, at the newly renovated Sheraton Dallas Hotel.The event will feature three keynote speakers who were initially slated for 2020 Conclave in Denver, which was canceled because of the pandemic Director and producer Henry Winkler, who rose to fame as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days” and just won an Supporting Actor Emmy for “Barry,” innovation expert Josh Linkner, and pilot Amelia Rose Earhart (no relation to the American aviation pioneer for whom she was named) will all be in Dallas.In the meantime, AGS will hold “Confluence” on April 26.The virtual event will offer industry professionals targeted learning based on their role in the trade, whether it’s to help drive sales or refine business planning and strategy.“We are so excited about the depth of our 2021 education portfolio,” said AGS and AGS Labs CEO Katherine Bodoh.“Our programs tackle the vital subjects our members need to reach new heights in their professional development. In addition to the virtual and in-person events, members have access to our learning portal, AGS PRO, which has an array of relevant topics. Combined with our annual recertification, we have the cornerstone for year-round learning from the top subject matter experts.”Additional information about both events will be released soon.Contactwith queries or visit the AGS website