Conference on Digital Marketing, E-Commerce Kicks Off

New York—Jewelry EComm, the annual technology-focused conference organized by the team behind the Centurion jewelry show, is taking place entirely online this year and is free.

The conference, which is normally held in conjunction with the Centurion jewelry show, kicks off today (Jan. 21) with virtual sessions on SEO, selling via social media, cyber security and more.

It continues Friday (Jan. 22), with the lineup including sessions on the “new jewelry salesperson,” online appraisals, and the importance of good content for digital marketing and advertising.

All sessions are live and interactive, and attendees can remain online after the session ends to join breakout room discussions to delve further into the topics.

The conference, “follows a year when most jewelers have learned from their successful efforts during the pandemic that brick-and-mortar jewelry stores have a huge future, and that digital is an essential part of every jeweler’s go-to-market strategy,” said Mike Hauben, director and editor of JewelryEComm.com.

For a full listing of sessions and to register, visit the conference website. Attendees must register for each session separately.

Although the event is free, conference organizers encourage attendees to make a donation to Jewelers for Children. The JFC donation form is available online.

 





