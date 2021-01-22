Jewelers Circle Announces 2 Educational Webinars

New York—Virtual trading platform Jewelers Circle has announced a lineup of events to encourage business and networking.

The South Beach + South West virtual event showcase, scheduled for Jan. 28-Feb. 6, is designed to offer trade professionals a platform to meet, network and source product during the time the Miami antique shows and Tucson gem shows would be happening.

It will feature two live educational webinars.

On Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. EST, jewelry historian Vivienne Becker will give a presentation in which she will venture through the Jewelers Circle platform, finding jewelry she considers icons of design in various eras and styles, and sharing the stories of the pieces and designers behind them, while illuminating their social, historical, and fashion contexts.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. EST, JCK contributing editor Amy Elliott will interview Dave Bindra of B&B Fine Gems about market insights, consumer trends and sales predictions for the 2021 colored gemstone market.

Jewelers Circle will also use the week to introduce new features and enhancements to its platform, like the addition of loose gemstones and diamonds, including lab reports for select stones, and a feature to bid on products with reserve price points that are only available for a limited time.

There is also a new Circle Newsfeed, which includes information and special promotions from partners as well as updates on new products and exhibitors, and increased searchability, with more filters and sorting features to search specific products or attributes.

“In this new era of wholesale commerce, we are thrilled to be providing digital solutions to advance our industry through highly tailored sourcing and platform enhancements, relevant education, relationship driving opportunities as well as forging partnerships with esteemed organizations,” said Marianne Fisher, co-founder and managing director of the Jewelers Circle.

“Our platform enables retailers and industry professionals to discover, connect and ultimately transact without platform commissions in a way that would normally take place at traditional live market events.”

For more information, visit JewelersCircle.com.