First Postponed, Inhorgenta Munich 2021 Is Now Canceled

By Michelle Graff
Messe München has canceled Inhorgenta Munich 2021. The next in-person edition of the show is scheduled to take place Feb. 11 to 14, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Messe München)
Munich, Germany—The 2021 edition of Inhorgenta Munich has been called off as the world continues to battle COVID-19.

Initially, show organizer Messe München pushed the fair’s start date from February to April.

On Tuesday, the company said it was canceling the show entirely, citing “ongoing travel and contact restrictions designed to stop the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.”

Other European jewelry trade shows that have been canceled or postponed so far this year include:
— Watches & Wonders Geneva (formerly SIHH), originally scheduled for April, now online only;
— HourUniverse (formerly Baselworld), also once scheduled for April, now dates are to be determined; and
—VicenzaOro, pushed from March to September.

Inhorgenta Munich organizers said they have set the dates for the 2022 show—Feb. 11 to 14—and will focus on organizing another digital Inhorgenta TrendFactory event for later this year.

First held in October 2020, the online version of TrendFactory was live and broadcast worldwide, featuring keynote speakers and breakout sessions focusing on sustainability, the future of retail and the customers of tomorrow.


The next digital TrendFactory will take place in fall 2021. Messe München said it will announce specific dates soon.


