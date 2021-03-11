WJA to Offer Leadership Training Series
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is launching a new five-part leadership series to help women further their careers in the jewelry and watch industries.
WJA Masterclass is a series of seminars geared toward professional advancement, and featuring leadership experts.
The first session is happening this month.
Peter Smith, president of Memoire and Hearts on Fire, will lead it on the topic: “Hiring Strong Teams: How to Identify and Hire Top Salespeople.”
The National Jeweler columnist, speaker and author of “Hiring Squirrels: The 12-Essential Interview Questions to Uncover Great Sales Talent” will share his expertise on finding and hiring top talent, relying on his decades of experience.
The session is applicable for any kind of company, including in the wholesale and retail markets. The first 30 session registrants will receive a free copy of Smith’s book.
Happening March 24 at 1 p.m. EST on Zoom, the session is free for WJA members and $25 for non-members. Registration is available online.
There will be four additional WJA Masterclass seminars, including on the topics “Polishing Your Virtual Presence” and “The Art of Delegation.”
With more than 160 volunteer leadership positions at WJA, the new webinar series is another tool that upholds WJA’s mission to empower women to advance in the jewelry and watch industries, through networking, education and leadership development, the organization said.
