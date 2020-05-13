National Jeweler

Jared Now Pronounces You Virtually Married

By Lenore Fedow
Jared the Galleria of Jewelry created a website to host virtual weddings for couples who can’t hold gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Akron, Ohio—One major U.S. specialty jeweler wants to help couples whose weddings have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared the Galleria of Jewelry is inviting couples to hold virtual weddings on its new website.

The platform can support up to 100 devices, so family and friends can join soon-to-be newlyweds in celebrating their special day.

Interested couples can register online for a free account, select a wedding date, and send out the invitations.

WATCH: Jared’s Virtual Weddings Commercial
 


The event includes customizable elements, including the invitations, theme, and guest list, and the ability for couples to schedule speakers so there can be, for example, a toast or a best man’s speech.

The virtual wedding will be archived for the couple and guests as a keepsake, and there is a spot to include a wedding registry.

In addition to getting married online, couples can book live virtual consultations with Jared jewelry experts to talk about picking out their rings, sizing, and other advice.


There are no fees for the ceremony, but couples need to arrange for an officiant to exchange vows. The retailer recommends checking local laws to determine what constitutes a legal wedding.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.-owned Jared is hosting weddings for 1,000 couples as part of its #LoveCantWait national campaign, which will be featured across its social media channels and via television spots.

“We’ve learned that countless couples across the nation who’ve been impacted still want to celebrate their wedding day in a big way, but need support to bring their special moment to life,” Bill Brace, chief marketing officer and Jared executive general manager, said in a press release.

The ceremonies are set to begin later this month.


