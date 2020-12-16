Neiman Marcus Exec Joins ShopWorn

Frank Crisci

Cresskill, N.J.—Secondhand luxury platform ShopWorn added former Neiman Marcus executive Frank Crisci to its leadership team.Crisci is the former vice president of merchandising and chief merchant at Neiman Marcus Last Call.He will step into the newly created role of User Experience Advisor at ShopWorn, tasked with blending the in-person and online luxury shopping experience.Previously, Crisci served as the vice president and general merchandising manager for a group of brands, including Lucky Brand, Juicy Couture, DKNY, and Liz Claiborne.He was also the vice president of retail merchandising for Anne Klein and Jones Apparel Group and a senior buyer at Bloomingdale’s.“Frank Crisci is a man whose reputation precedes him in an industry where your reputation is everything,” ShopWorn CEO Larry Birnbaum said in a press release about the new hire.“We are honored to have him on board as we continue building our ShopWorn team with industry leaders.”ShopWorn said it plans to make more announcements in the coming months as it grows its site.