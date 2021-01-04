National Jeweler

A New Website Showcases Italian Jewelry Trends, History and News

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
The Italian Trade Agency’s latest marketing effort for jewelry exports to the United States is an interactive website.
Houston—The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has launched a new virtual jewelry hub geared toward Americans.

The Italian government agency, which exports Italian brands abroad with a focus on small- and medium-sized companies, has launched its new website, called “The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry.”

The site delves into Italy’s jewelry history, while also delivering the best of Italian jewelry design today and insights on where the medium is headed.

The website has launched with four main sections.

The “Discover” page informs readers of the main Italian gold districts, from small towns to large cities across the country, while explaining craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation. It also shows current data on Italian jewelry exports.

The “Brands” page showcases contemporary Italian jewelry through images and videos, spanning both fine and costume jewelry.

The “Trends” section illuminates what’s hot now among Italian jewelry designers and makers, plus what’s coming next, and the “News” page shares the latest important information regarding the Italian jewelry trade.

Jewelry is integral to Italy’s export business, totaling $1.54 billion in 2019. The U.S. is Italy’s third largest jewelry market, representing a total 8.9% of exports.


“The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry” project was launched in 2015 as an umbrella encompassing all efforts to promote and increase American interest in Italian jewelry, with the interactive website representing the latest project.

In addition to the site, “The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry” promotes Italian jewelry on social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.


TAGS:   Technology , Social Media , Designers
