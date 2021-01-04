National Jeweler

Pandora Foresees Better-Than-Expected 2020 Results

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Pandora saw 10 percent of its physical locations temporarily close in the fourth quarter, but the company’s annual results are expected to surpass its guidance.
Copenhagen, Denmark—Pandora is expecting its 2020 results to exceed guidance.

The Danish jewelry company was preparing for a bleak December with reduced store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but December revenue came in above expectations.

Its fourth quarter saw positive growth in October and November.

The organic revenue growth for 2020 is expected to be at least 1 percentage point higher than the high end of its guidance range of -14 to -17 percent.

Its EBIT margin is expected to exceed the high end of its 17.5 percent to 19 percent range.

During the fourth quarter, on average, more than 10 percent of its physical stores were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The negative impact on performance from COVID-19 store restrictions appears to have been offset by a non-recurring positive impact from reallocation of consumer spending away from travelling and services towards gifting and discretionary goods,” said Pandora in a statement about its guidance.

Pandora will release its fourth quarter interim report on Feb. 4, 2021.



TAGS:   Financial Results
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy