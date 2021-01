Tiffany’s Holiday Sales Down 5% in the Americas

New York—Tiffany & Co. saw global same-store holiday sales rise 4 percent, with sales in the Asia-Pacific region enough to offset weakness in both the Americas and Europe.In November and December, same-store sales in the Americas were down 4 percent year-over-year (3 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis) with net sales sliding 5 percent, the New York-based jeweler said in reporting preliminary, unaudited sales results Tuesday night.In Europe, same-store sales were down 6 percent during the holiday season (9 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis) with net sales falling 8 percent (10 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis).Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific—a region where Tiffany’s soon-to-be-new-owner LVMH sees potential for the jeweler—November-December same-store sales were up 27 percent year-over-year (20 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis) with net sales climbing 20 percent (14 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis).Same-store sales in Japan climbed 10 percent (5 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis) with net sales up 8 percent year-over-year (3 percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis).Tiffany said in a news release that its net sales for the holiday period hit a “record high” in 2020, though it did not provide any dollar figures in its preliminary results.CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said it was Mainland China that drove the sales growth in Asia-Pacific while noting e-commerce sales were up 80 percent year-over-year.“In the midst of a worldwide pandemic and its dynamic impacts, these all-time high preliminary holiday period sales results, which follow a strong third quarter, reflect the successful convergence of our multi-year sales strategies with respect to the Chinese Mainland, e-commerce, increasing average unit retail prices and accelerating product innovations,” he said.As of Dec. 31, Tiffany operated 320 stores worldwide, including 122 in the Americas. That is down from 327 stores a year ago, including 125 in the Americas.