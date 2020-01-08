These Were The Priciest Watches, Jewelry Sold on eBay in 2019

New York—What does a power lunch with Warren Buffett, a Hermès Birkin bag, a Tiffany diamond ring, and a Lamborghini have in common? They all can be bought on eBay.
The e-tailer recently released its “Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases” list, highlighting the 20 most notable buys of the year.
EBay broke down the list by category, everything from cars and trading cards to jewelry and watches.
The most expensive purchase on the list overall was a power lunch with Warren Buffet, the billionaire business magnate holding the reins at Berkshire Hathaway, which cost $4.57 million.
The chart-topping purchase price went toward Glide, a San Francisco-based charity that combats homelessness.
Sports memorabilia took the second and third slots, including $400,100 for a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship ticket trading card signed by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Luxury cars dominated the list from fourth to 16th place, including a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster with a purchase price of $349,800.
Luxury watches rounded out the list, with a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar manual gold men’s watch in 18th place at $139,500.
In 19th place was a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono watch at $125,000.
The final spot on the list went to an 18-karat rose gold Rolex Masterpiece Datejust, which sold for $100,001.
Notable fashion mentions include the top handbag, an Hèrmes Birkin 30 Malachite Togo green handbag, which sold for $9,850, and the top sneakers, a pair of Nike Zoom Vapor Roger Federer tennis shoes, sold for $10,000.
The list was compiled using data from eBay purchases worldwide from Jan. 1 to Dec. 6.
Top 5 eBay Luxury Watch Purchases

Top 5 eBay Jewelry Purchases
Top 5 eBay Luxury Watch Purchases
Top 5 eBay Jewelry Purchases
Top 5 eBay Luxury Watch Purchases
Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar manual gold men’s watch, sold for $139,500
Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono watch, $125,000
18-karat rose gold Rolex Datejust Masterpiece, $100,001
Richard Mille rose gold and titanium Automatic Chronograph watch, $96,900
Rolex Daytona white gold auto 40mm diamond strap Deployant watch, $89,950
Top 5 eBay Jewelry Purchases
5.01-carat yellow diamond gold ring with side stones totaling 1 carat, sold for $65,950. For four of the top five jewelry purchases, images provided by eBay are likenesses of what was sold, not photos of the exact pieces. The exception is the Roberto Coin ring.
7.31-carat light yellow princess-cut diamond in platinum, $55,000
7.31-carat Tiffany Lucida diamond ring, $41,500
8.84-carat sapphire and diamond ring, $40,000
2.01-carat Roberto Coin Cento round diamond solitaire ring, $36,000
