These Were The Priciest Watches, Jewelry Sold on eBay in 2019

A lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold for $4.57 million on eBay last year, with the proceeds going to charity.

A signed Tom Brady trading card sold for $400,100 on eBay.

A 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster was the most expensive car on eBay’s top purchases of 2019 list, selling for $349,800.

New York—What does a power lunch with Warren Buffett, a Hermès Birkin bag, a Tiffany diamond ring, and a Lamborghini have in common? They all can be bought on eBay.The e-tailer recently released its “Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases” list, highlighting the 20 most notable buys of the year.EBay broke down the list by category, everything from cars and trading cards to jewelry and watches.The most expensive purchase on the list overall was a power lunch with Warren Buffet, the billionaire business magnate holding the reins at Berkshire Hathaway, which cost $4.57 million.The chart-topping purchase price went toward Glide , a San Francisco-based charity that combats homelessness.Sports memorabilia took the second and third slots, including $400,100 for a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship ticket trading card signed by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.Luxury cars dominated the list from fourth to 16th place, including a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster with a purchase price of $349,800.Luxury watches rounded out the list, with a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar manual gold men’s watch in 18th place at $139,500.In 19th place was a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono watch at $125,000.The final spot on the list went to an 18-karat rose gold Rolex Masterpiece Datejust, which sold for $100,001.Notable fashion mentions include the top handbag, an Hèrmes Birkin 30 Malachite Togo green handbag, which sold for $9,850, and the top sneakers, a pair of Nike Zoom Vapor Roger Federer tennis shoes, sold for $10,000.The list was compiled using data from eBay purchases worldwide from Jan. 1 to Dec. 6.Click through the slideshows below to see the top five jewelry and watch purchases for the year.