Tara Pearls to Nix Lower-Priced Pearl and Diamond Jewelry Line

These 18-karat white gold earrings with 12-13 mm Tahitian cultured pearls and 0.33 total carats of diamonds from Tara Pearls would typically retail for $2,740, but will be offered at a steep discount starting this month.
New York—Tara Pearls has announced it will eliminate its line of lower-priced, fashion-forward pearl and diamond jewelry.

Starting this month, the New York City Diamond District-based company will instead focus on finer pearls and producing high-end pearl jewelry.

CEO Sonny Sethi explained in a statement: “We will be focusing our strengths on finding the finest pearls on the planet, including conch, Melo, and South Seas, and continuing our classic Japanese Akoya line of pearls.”

Subsequently, Tara is selling off its more fashion-forward inventory, which includes pearl jewelry retailing between $1,500 and $5,000 on average, and diamond jewelry that reaches up to $20,000.  

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Tara’s New York City showroom, or visit the company at the upcoming Centurion Jewelry Show, happening Jan. 29 to 31 in Phoenix, Arizona at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, or the AGTA GemFair Tucson, taking place Feb. 4-9 in Tucson, Arizona at the Tucson Convention Center.

“We hope to see you at either event to take advantage of this great opportunity,” Sethi said. “Come and make your selections early in the year, as they will not last long.”

The company said it is offering an extensive merchandise selection of both trendy and timeless items priced below cost.

Interested retailers can contact Tara by e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or calling 800-235-2790.





