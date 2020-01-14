Graff Names New Head of US Business

New York—Graff has new leadership in the United States.
The luxury jewelry house announced Monday it has named Marc Hruschka as CEO and president of Graff USA.
The move was effective in the fourth quarter 2019. He reports directly to Graff global CEO Francois Graff, son of company founder Laurence Graff.
Hruschka joins the company with 25 years of experience in the luxury industry, having held leadership roles at several prominent companies.
His most recent was president of luxury strategy and partnerships at retail technology company Hero.
Hruschka also served as chief commercial officer at John Hardy, president and CEO at Chopard, and vice president at Chanel.
He also held various leadership roles at luxury conglomerate Richemont, according to his LinkedIn page.
Graff, which is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, has more than 60 stores worldwide.
Hruschka will manage 10 of those locations across major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami.
“Graff is synonymous with the most fabulous jewels in the world,” he said. “Our task will be continuing to ensure that we set ourselves apart in a very competitive and ever-changing landscape.
“We intend to explore new technology and tools to help us achieve the very best possible customer service for our clients, who are true connoisseurs of luxury and fine jewelry.”
The luxury jewelry house announced Monday it has named Marc Hruschka as CEO and president of Graff USA.
The move was effective in the fourth quarter 2019. He reports directly to Graff global CEO Francois Graff, son of company founder Laurence Graff.
Hruschka joins the company with 25 years of experience in the luxury industry, having held leadership roles at several prominent companies.
His most recent was president of luxury strategy and partnerships at retail technology company Hero.
Hruschka also served as chief commercial officer at John Hardy, president and CEO at Chopard, and vice president at Chanel.
He also held various leadership roles at luxury conglomerate Richemont, according to his LinkedIn page.
Graff, which is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, has more than 60 stores worldwide.
Hruschka will manage 10 of those locations across major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami.
“Graff is synonymous with the most fabulous jewels in the world,” he said. “Our task will be continuing to ensure that we set ourselves apart in a very competitive and ever-changing landscape.
“We intend to explore new technology and tools to help us achieve the very best possible customer service for our clients, who are true connoisseurs of luxury and fine jewelry.”
Get the Daily News >