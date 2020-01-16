Tiffany Moves Into Its Temporary Home

New York—Tiffany & Co. has moved.

The jeweler has relocated from Fifth Avenue to 6 E. 57th St. so its flagship store can undergo a two-year renovation estimated at upward of $200 million.

Referred to by the company as The Tiffany Flagship Next Door, the new store is located right around the corner from its longtime home, which it has occupied since 1940.

It’s the store where Holly Golightly went window-shopping and the scene of the proposal in “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The temporary Tiffany flagship is in the space that once housed Niketown, before the athletics retailer decamped a few blocks downtown to open the Nike House of Innovation 000.



An interior shot of the temporary Tiffany & Co. flagship at 6 E. 57th St. (Photo credit: Rodolfo Martinez)

The full store opened Monday, though consumers got a chance to see some of the space over the holiday season when the retailer erected a pop-up shop in the atrium that focused on men’s jewelry and products.

It has four levels.

Jewelry, both high and mainstay collections like Tiffany T, Keys and HardWear, are on the main floor.

Men’s collections are on the second floor, engagement rings and wedding bands are on the third, and the fourth houses home and accessories.

There is also a private selling room on each floor, and one VIP salon.



(Photo credit: Rodolfo Martinez)

The atrium of Tiffany’s temporary flagship is open all the way to the ceiling and flanked by the store’s escalators.

The retailer said it plans to use the vaulted space for “periodic art installations and exclusive partnerships.”

Right now, it houses a model of the Empire State Building with a New York City-style bench in front (pictured above), both painted Tiffany blue.

First announced in August 2018, the renovation of the Tiffany flagship store, located at 727 Fifth Ave., is expected to take until late 2021.

The renovations and ensuing flagship relocation are two of a number of changes for the jeweler, which announced in November luxury conglomerate LVMH would acquire it in a deal valued at $16.2 billion.

Tiffany’s shareholders are set to vote on the deal in early February.