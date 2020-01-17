5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Here are five headlines from the fine jewelry world from the week of Jan. 12.

1) Online Sales Drive Holiday Season Growth for Signet

The retailer, which announced its holiday results last Thursday, has upped the number of stores it plans to close from 150 to 165.

2) Second-Generation Pearl Dealer Raymond Mastoloni Sr. Dies at 89

A well-respected leader in the industry and his community, Mastoloni was known for being a generous family man and a successful businessman.

3) The Smart Age: SEO Trends of 2020

Smart Age Solutions’ Emmanuel Raheb talks intent matching, and the importance of good content and mobile in his first column of the new year.

4) At Gem Awards, the West Coast Comes Up Big

Twist took home the award for Retail Innovation, while Ed Bridge, of Seattle-based Ben Bridge Jeweler, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

5) Graff Names New Head of US Business

Luxury veteran Marc Hruschka has worked for John Hardy, Chopard, Chanel and Richemont.