National Jeweler

5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

Signet Jewelers announced its holiday sales results last week. The retailer said fashion jewelry lines, like the Marilyn Monroe Collection, and bridal were the growth drivers in November and December.

New York—Here are five headlines from the fine jewelry world from the week of Jan. 12.  

1) Online Sales Drive Holiday Season Growth for Signet
The retailer, which announced its holiday results last Thursday, has upped the number of stores it plans to close from 150 to 165. 

2) Second-Generation Pearl Dealer Raymond Mastoloni Sr. Dies at 89
A well-respected leader in the industry and his community, Mastoloni was known for being a generous family man and a successful businessman.

3) The Smart Age: SEO Trends of 2020
Smart Age Solutions’ Emmanuel Raheb talks intent matching, and the importance of good content and mobile in his first column of the new year.

4) At Gem Awards, the West Coast Comes Up Big
Twist took home the award for Retail Innovation, while Ed Bridge, of Seattle-based Ben Bridge Jeweler, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

5) Graff Names New Head of US Business
Luxury veteran Marc Hruschka has worked for John Hardy, Chopard, Chanel and Richemont.

 





TAGS:   Financial Results
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy