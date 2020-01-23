Manufacturer Kim International Bolsters Sales Team

Dallas—Kim International Manufacturing has added two new members to its sales force.
Tim Watts will take charge of sales in the Southeast, which includes Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.
Watts has more than 30 years of experience running a jewelry store and recently was named salesman of the year by the Retail Jewelers Organization.
Bill Harrison, who previously oversaw the Southeast, now will oversee the southern region for Kim International, which includes Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
The company also announced the appointment of Scott Bates as head of the lower Midwest region, which includes Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the greater Chicagoland area.
Bates has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of sales and customer service.
For more information, contact Kim International by phone at 800-275-5555 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Get the Daily News >