WJA Launching First Consumer Ad Campaign

New York—For the first time, the Women’s Jewelry Association has developed a consumer-facing advertising campaign to be used by its corporate members.
Titled “March is Me Month,” the campaign encourages women to buy jewelry for themselves, regardless of occasion.
The campaign consists of a logo, taglines and a brand guide.
Launching March 1 and meant to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, the campaign’s marketing collateral is available for use by all WJA corporate members.
Members can incorporate their own products and brand messaging into the marketing materials.
In a statement, WJA Executive Director Jennifer Markas said: “The Women’s Jewelry Association is thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with retailers and brands across the industry to bring this campaign to life and to inspire thousands of women to celebrate themselves.”
WJA is the latest industry organization to zero in on women who buy jewelry for themselves in a consumer-facing marketing campaign.
Forevermark has done it, and so has the Diamond Producers Association.
And, solo women purchasers are the focus of the Jewelers of America-led marketing campaign that just completed its test run in Los Angeles.
“March is Me Month” is the fruit of a year-long project from the WJA’s Women Executive Leadership Forum, which met on March 8, 2019.
There, jewelry industry C-suite female executives realized the need for “purposeful and strong partnerships across the jewelry and watch industries in order to prepare for the future of jewelry retail and the rise of the female self-purchaser,” WJA said.
Richline Group created “March is Me Month” marketing campaign for free.
Richline Executive Vice President Sales, Merchandising, Marketing Ramona Genao-Archibald commented: “March is Me Month is more than just an opportunity to promote the self-purchasing of fine jewelry—it is about empowering women to have a voice at the table, use that voice, and be a part of the conversation about doing things for ourselves.
“In that vein, the task force behind the campaign does not represent one woman’s (or one company’s) voice, but all of our voices collectively. We hope our efforts will support everyone in the jewelry community and pave the road for others to follow.”
To become a WJA corporate member and access the campaign assets, visit WJA’s website.
