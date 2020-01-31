National Jeweler

5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

Pictured here is a ring from Wwake, one of the brands recently highlighted in the last installment of National Jeweler’s “20 Designers to Watch in 2020 and Beyond” series this week.
New York—Before the Tucson gem shows kick into high gear, catch up on these five jewelry news stories from last week.

1. WJA Launching First Consumer Ad Campaign
It targets women looking to buy jewelry for themselves.

2. Colored Stone Wholesaler Intercolor Celebrates Turning 40
They’re inviting the trade to fête the occasion with them in Tucson.

3. 20 Designers to Watch in 2020 and Beyond: Conscious Makers
Meet four brands that marry design with responsible practices.

4. World Diamond Council Names New Executive Director
Rubel & Ménasché’s Elodie Daguzan will head the organization, taking over for Marie-Chantal Kaninda.

5. Swatch’s 2019 Sales Weighed Down by Weak Hong Kong Market
The Swiss watch company lost $206 million in Hong Kong in the second half of the year alone.



TAGS:   Marketing , Financial Results , Career Moves & Milestones , Colored Gemstones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy