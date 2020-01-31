5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Before the Tucson gem shows kick into high gear, catch up on these five jewelry news stories from last week.
1. WJA Launching First Consumer Ad Campaign
It targets women looking to buy jewelry for themselves.
2. Colored Stone Wholesaler Intercolor Celebrates Turning 40
They’re inviting the trade to fête the occasion with them in Tucson.
3. 20 Designers to Watch in 2020 and Beyond: Conscious Makers
Meet four brands that marry design with responsible practices.
4. World Diamond Council Names New Executive Director
Rubel & Ménasché’s Elodie Daguzan will head the organization, taking over for Marie-Chantal Kaninda.
5. Swatch’s 2019 Sales Weighed Down by Weak Hong Kong Market
The Swiss watch company lost $206 million in Hong Kong in the second half of the year alone.
