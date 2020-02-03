Plumb Club Hires Michael O’Connor as Marketing Director

New York—The Plumb Club has hired industry veteran Michael O’Connor as its marketing director, effective immediately.In his new role, O’Connor will work with the executive team to create, develop and implement its strategic marketing plan, including communication and PR strategies.He also will support the organization’s current programs, projects, and events.O’Connor has been in the industry for more than 35 years and has experience across a variety of categories, including retail, manufacturing and design, with a focus for the past three decades on strategic marketing.He has held positions as director of corporate marketing for Frederick Goldman, Inc., as well as senior vice president for Platinum Guild International USA and chief marketing officer of Christopher Designs.O’Connor also has been president of his own firm, Style & Substance, working with clients such as The Couture Show, Rio Tinto, PGI, Benchmark, Leo Schachter, HSN and JTV.He’s also known in television media as an industry expert, appearing on numerous shows like Today, ET, Extra, Access Hollywood, QVC, and other programs across the country.“We were thrilled to be able to bring on someone of Michael’s caliber and experience to head up our marketing,” Plumb Club President Michael Lerche said. “We believe that his knowledge of the industry and understanding of our vision and objectives, combined with his proven track record will help us achieve our goals.”O’Connor added: “I’ve already had the great opportunity to work with The Plumb Club and many of its prestigious members. I’m excited to help the organization with their vision of shaping the future of the jewelry industry.”