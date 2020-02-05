Tiffany Shareholders Approve LVMH Acquisition

New York—Tiffany & Co. shareholders voted in favor of the jeweler’s acquisition by LVMH during a meeting held Tuesday morning at its Fifth Avenue headquarters.

The French luxury titan proposed a deal this November to acquire the American jeweler for $16.2 billion.

RELATED CONTENT: What Tiffany’s Acquisition Means for the Jewelry Industry

The board of directors of both Tiffany and LVMH had already approved the acquisition and recommended shareholders do the same.

“This approval is a significant milestone as we move closer to completing our acquisition of Tiffany, an iconic company with a rich heritage and unique positioning in the global luxury jewelry market,” said LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in a statement announcing the decision.

LVMH said previously it expects the brand to bolster its presence in the jewelry market, particularly in the United States.

LVMH’s portfolio of watch and jewelry brands includes Bulgari, Chaumet, Hublot and TAG Heuer.

The Tiffany deal is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to stockholders’ approval as well as regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions.