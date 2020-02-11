WJA Now Accepting Submissions for Carelle Grant

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association has announced it is now accepting submissions for its annual WJA-Carelle Grant.
The grant awards a current WJA member $5,000 toward growing her or his new jewelry business, established within the last five years.
The merit-based grant “empowers women in the jewelry industry to achieve their career aspirations,” WJA said in a release.
Applicants must submit an essay of less than 1,000 words outlining how the WJA-Carelle grant would impact their business, and expressing their dedication, determination and positive attitude toward the jewelry industry. They can also submit imagery, though it’s not required.
Applications are being accepted online through March 7.
The WJA-Carelle grant was created in memory of Brooke Tivol McGrath, who died unexpectedly in 2011 at 28 years old.
A member of family-owned Kansas City independent Tivol, Tivol McGrath forged her own path in the industry when she left home to work for Carelle in New York City.
She wore many hats at the jewelry manufacturer, working across marketing and design, and championing the company’s involvement in WJA.
The grant awards a current WJA member $5,000 toward growing her or his new jewelry business, established within the last five years.
The merit-based grant “empowers women in the jewelry industry to achieve their career aspirations,” WJA said in a release.
Applicants must submit an essay of less than 1,000 words outlining how the WJA-Carelle grant would impact their business, and expressing their dedication, determination and positive attitude toward the jewelry industry. They can also submit imagery, though it’s not required.
Applications are being accepted online through March 7.
The WJA-Carelle grant was created in memory of Brooke Tivol McGrath, who died unexpectedly in 2011 at 28 years old.
A member of family-owned Kansas City independent Tivol, Tivol McGrath forged her own path in the industry when she left home to work for Carelle in New York City.
She wore many hats at the jewelry manufacturer, working across marketing and design, and championing the company’s involvement in WJA.
Get the Daily News >