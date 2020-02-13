Erin Limas Earns Borsheims Award

Omaha, N.E.—Borsheims has announced the winner of its annual “Ike It” Award.The recipient is Chief Financial Officer Erin Limas, who has worked for Borsheims for more than three decades.Borsheims employees nominate and select the winner of the Ike It Award, based on their excellent customer service, commitment, hard work, loyalty and dedication.Limas began her career as an accountant at Borsheims in 1987, where she worked her way up the ranks, earning her CFO title in 1996.She has served as a project leader on many company projects and implemented the store’s inventory tracking and selling system. She’s managed lease negotiations, major remodels and helped launch the first Borsheims website.In a press release, the company said Limas “is known for her intensity, enthusiasm, insight, and humor and is always willing to pitch in wherever she is needed.”President and CEO Karen Goracke added, “Erin’s undying passion, dedication, and loyalty to Borsheims combined with her knowledge and business acumen have helped to guide us.“Erin is always looking to the future and makes sure the rest of us are, too. She exemplifies everything the Ike It Award stands for.”The Ike It Award was created in 1992, the year following beloved employee Ike Friedman’s death.The award represents Borsheims’ key values, including a willingness and enthusiasm to help others.