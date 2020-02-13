National Jeweler

Erin Limas Earns Borsheims Award

Borsheims CFO Erin Limas has received a prestigious company award.
Omaha, N.E.—Borsheims has announced the winner of its annual “Ike It” Award.

The recipient is Chief Financial Officer Erin Limas, who has worked for Borsheims for more than three decades.

Borsheims employees nominate and select the winner of the Ike It Award, based on their excellent customer service, commitment, hard work, loyalty and dedication.

Limas began her career as an accountant at Borsheims in 1987, where she worked her way up the ranks, earning her CFO title in 1996.

She has served as a project leader on many company projects and implemented the store’s inventory tracking and selling system. She’s managed lease negotiations, major remodels and helped launch the first Borsheims website.

In a press release, the company said Limas “is known for her intensity, enthusiasm, insight, and humor and is always willing to pitch in wherever she is needed.”

President and CEO Karen Goracke added, “Erin’s undying passion, dedication, and loyalty to Borsheims combined with her knowledge and business acumen have helped to guide us.

“Erin is always looking to the future and makes sure the rest of us are, too. She exemplifies everything the Ike It Award stands for.”


The Ike It Award was created in 1992, the year following beloved employee Ike Friedman’s death.

The award represents Borsheims’ key values, including a willingness and enthusiasm to help others.


TAGS:   Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy