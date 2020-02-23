National Jeweler

5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

One of National Jeweler’s most-read stories from the week of Feb. 16 involved this 6.21-carat fancy intense pink-purple diamond that Larry West bought from Alrosa.
New York—Did you miss out on all the news in the jewelry world because you were off last week?

Catch up with these five stories below.

1. Longtime Retail CEO Les Wexner to Step Down
Les Wexner, CEO of L Brands, will depart once the company closes a deal to sell its Victoria’s Secret brand.

2. Coach’s Corner: 28 of My Favorite Sales Quotes
From Steve Jobs to Babe Ruth to herself, Pat Henneberry shares her favorite thoughts on sales and success.

3. Larry West Bought This 6-Carat Pink-Purple Diamond from Russia
It’s the latest in a line of notable natural colored diamonds mined and cut by Alrosa.

4. 6 Trends and Observations from the 2020 Tucson Gem Shows
Gauging buying at the shows, the stones and shapes we heard about nonstop, and other considerations from the desert.

5. Fink’s, Mayors, Breitling Opening New Stores
The retailers are expanding in 2020, with stores opening across the United States.



