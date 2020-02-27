WJA Is Getting the Jewelry World on Board for ‘March Is Me Month’
New York—Earlier this year, the Women’s Jewelry Association announced its first consumer-facing jewelry marketing campaign, and now, several industry players are on board.
“March is Me Month” encourages women to buy jewelry for themselves—no occasion necessary.
Consisting of a logo, tagline and a brand guide, the campaign coincides with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8.
Just ahead of the campaign’s launch next week, WJA has announced a slew of corporate partners who plan to market the campaign, whether through advertising, social media, e-mail communications to clients or in-store signage.
Participants include: the American Gem Society; Ben Bridge Jeweler; Citizen Watch America; Diamond Producers Association; Ella Stein Jewelry; Forevermark; Fred Meyer Jewelers; Hearts on Fire/Chow Tai Fook Group; Macy’s Inc.; Reeds Jewelers; Richline Group; Signet Jewelers; Sonya Ltd.; and Stuller, Inc.
Citizen will supply its retail partners with advertising initiatives and a social media campaign tailored to its product offerings.
It will also offer a 15 percent discount sitewide from March 6-9, the weekend coinciding with International Women’s Day, while Bulova will also offer a 15 percent discount sitewide from March 12-15.
WJA Executive Director Jennifer Markas said in a statement: “WJA is delighted these well-known and distinguished brands have joined us to promote the singular message that ‘March is Me Month.’
“The campaign was developed to connect with the consumers who wear our products. WJA and its partners are committed to empowering women to purchase jewelry for themselves.”
Citizen Watch America Chief Merchandising Officer Susan Chandler added, “We are excited to be a part of the ‘March Is Me Month’ initiative to inspire women everywhere to celebrate themselves.
“Women are independent and dedicated and should acknowledge their success and hard work. ‘March Is Me’ is much more than an opportunity for women to self-purchase; it’s an expression of empowerment. This is the time for her to take a moment, reflect and reward herself.”
The March is Me Month campaign collateral is available on the WJA website to all corporate members. A company’s brand messaging and specific fine jewelry product can be incorporated into the campaign.
Campaign hashtags are #MarchisMeMonth, #livebeautifully, #celebrateyou and #womensjewelryassociation.
